Book Review: Selfie by Dobri Bozhilov

Dobri Bozhilov’s Selfie is not your typical science-fiction novel. It is, above all, a novel of ideas—a speculative exploration of consciousness, immortality, and the traces we leave behind in culture and memory.

A Brief Overview

The premise is irresistible: in a distant future, Stephen Hawking “awakens” after his death, reconstructed from the vast digital and cultural footprint of his works. Alongside him are Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein, similarly revived from their writings and legacies. Together, they inhabit a world where “selfie-recording”—the systematic preservation of one’s intellectual and creative output—has become the foundation of virtual immortality.

The trio faces a monumental challenge: resurrecting Leonardo da Vinci. Yet the great polymath stubbornly resists revival. Despite centuries of effort, the simulation never rises above a 97% match. Why does the last three percent matter so much? And what does it reveal about the limits of knowledge, genius, and the human soul?

Themes and Ideas

At the heart of Selfie lies a provocative thesis: a person can be reconstructed from their “outputs”—their words, art, inventions—if enough data is preserved. In this sense, immortality becomes an engineering problem. But Bozhilov refuses to present this as mere technological triumph. Through the character of Butaya, a young “True One” who chooses faith and natural human life over digital eternity, the novel acknowledges the dignity of mystery, slowness, and imperfection.

Other themes weave through the narrative:

Identity and authenticity: If a simulation behaves exactly like you, is it you?

Faith versus science: Belief is not mocked here—it is presented as a conscious counter-choice to total knowledge.

Genius and data: Even with infinite brute-force computation, human insight remains irreplaceable.

Cultural memory: What kind of “selfies” are we leaving today—fleeting social media posts, or enduring records of our minds?

Style and Structure

Bozhilov writes much of the book as fast-paced dialogue. Hawking, Newton, and Einstein spar like characters in a philosophical play—sharp, witty, occasionally self-ironic. The heavy ideas are thus made surprisingly digestible. Instead of lengthy world-building, the future world is sketched through details dropped casually into conversation, which keeps the pace brisk.

At times, however, the dialogue turns a bit too declarative, like a manifesto in disguise. The central “Leonardo problem” could also carry more dramatic tension—it is fascinating conceptually, but not always gripping narratively. Still, the chemistry between the characters, and the balance between intellect and humor, keeps the reader engaged.

Standout Elements

The big idea—immortality through cultural reconstruction—is original and deeply thought-provoking.

The interplay between Hawking, Newton, and Einstein sparkles with wit and humanity.

The cultural-historical layer (icons, the East-West exchange, the mystery of genius) adds texture beyond pure science fiction.

The introduction of the “True Ones” prevents the novel from collapsing into pure techno-utopia.

Who Will Enjoy It

Selfie is ideal for readers who enjoy idea-driven science fiction in the tradition of Stanisław Lem or Liu Cixin, where speculation matters more than space battles. Fans of philosophy, art history, and theology will also find plenty to ponder here.

Final Verdict

Selfie is an ambitious, playful, and thought-provoking novel that dares to ask whether the “I” can be reverse-engineered. With its clever dialogues, rich themes, and cultural depth, it offers both intellectual stimulation and narrative charm. It may not answer the riddle of Leonardo da Vinci—but it raises questions that will linger long after the last page.

Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.5/5)